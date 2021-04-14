Wednesday forecast: Slightly cooler otherwise a similar day to yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will be back around 60° with the potential for frost again tonight. The unseasonably cool weather won’t let up anytime soon with more opportunities of frost as early as Saturday night and into next week. There’s even the potential for some light snow Monday night.

The biggest uncertainties are the extent of cloud cover so we’re going to continue to take it on a day by day basis with fine-tuning how much clouds we’ll have. Sunday is the day with the most uncertainty as the 8 day indicates mostly sunny but there is the potential for clouds to linger making for a dreary looking weekend with clouds both days and highs about 10° below average for this time of year.

You may also notice the chance of a rain/snow mix Monday night. This is still several days out so don’t get too excited/worried as it could change but did want to add it to the forecast as the latest models do indicate at least a chance for minor accumulation.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: With a cold front that pushed through last night into early this morning, highs will be a couple degrees cooler than yesterday despite (like yesterday) mostly sunny skies for much of the day. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy this evening with clouds clearing out overnight. Depending on how quickly clouds clear and if winds are going to be as light as expected, frost is possible for portions of northeast Kansas. Lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s-low 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

While there is a slight chance of rain Thursday evening, better chance will hold off until the overnight hours (after midnight). The scattered rain will continue into Friday which will limit how warm it’s able to get so it’ll be a cool, dreary, rainy end to the week.

Rain does continue Friday night into Saturday morning but as of now will keep the weekend dry. Will continue to monitor the potential for rain to last a little longer into Saturday morning at least for some areas in northeast Kansas but by no means will it be widespread.

No signs of any warm-ups (near or above average) for at least a week although there does remain differences on how warm next Thursday and Friday will be between the two long range models.

Taking Action:

Frost is possible again tonight in portions of northeast Kansas

Thursday night through Friday night is looking to be the best chance of rain for the week. No risk for t-storms.

The risk for frost still exists next week as well as the potential for light snow Monday night. Way too soon to get into specifics but something to keep in mind NOT to do too much in your gardens for a while.



