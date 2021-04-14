Advertisement

Wamego Hospital Foundation raises over $74K during Diamonds and Denim virtual fundraiser

Wamego Health Center Rehabilitation Center
Wamego Health Center Rehabilitation Center(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Hospital Foundation raised $74,400 during its Diamonds and Denim virtual fundraiser in March. All proceeds went to a 3D mammography upgrade at the Wamego Health Center.

The Wamego Hospital Foundation launched a $322,000 campaign to help patients in the area receive 3D mammography services closer to home; the campaign has raised over $130,000 in donations to date.

Studies show that 3D technology improves detecting breast cancer by up to 50 percent. In many cases, 3D mammograms are better at finding more invasive types of cancer, giving patients earlier and better treatment options.

For more information about the campaign or to donate to the Hospital Foundation, you can call 785-458-7380.

