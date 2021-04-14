Advertisement

Topeka Zoo Director excited for growth after management transition

Deputy Mayor Mike Padilla hands a ceremonial key to FOTZ VP Tim Risner Thursday evening.
(Jovarie Downing | Jovarie Downing)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a little over a week since the Friends of the Zoo transitioned into the management of the Topeka Zoo.

13 NEWS checked in with Topeka Zoo Director Brendan Wiley about how the transition is going. Wiley says that everything is pretty much the same on a day-to-day basis as it was a month ago. But, he’s excited about the opportunity for growth that is now possible due to the new circumstances.

“As you see things continue to develop over the next year, two years, three years; what people should expect to see is a lot more programming, a lot more growth - without it costing taxpayers more,” Wiley said. Wiley said he has been working towards the public-private partnership since he started at the Topeka Zoo 10 years ago.

