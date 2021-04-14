Advertisement

Topeka City Council elects Mike Lesser to FOTZ Board of Directors

(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After handing over management of the Topeka Zoo to Friends of The Topeka Zoo, the Topeka City Council have decided to place a council member on the FOTZ Board of Directors.

The council elected councilman Mike Lesser, of the 9th district, to serve on the FOTZ board.

Lesser will serve on the board of directors until 2024, at which point the next council representative will be selected.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka, police said.
Police identify victim in early-morning crash in downtown Topeka
Firefirghters respond to blaze at south Topeka apartment complex
Firefighters rescue person from balcony in south Topeka apartment blaze
Jeanie Evans
Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine
Kim L. Salzman, 64, and Christopher L. Winters, 53, both of Melvern, were arrested Saturday...
Pair arrested Saturday after search warrant served in Osage County
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Britt Reid charged by prosecutors in case that seriously injured young girl

Latest News

A surveillance image shows the person suspected of gluing an ATM at an Envista Credit Union.
Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM
A portion of Fulliam Street in Muscatine has been closed while crews work to repair the...
Project closes lanes on Deer Creek Rd. near I-70
How this 17th annual event continues helping the Center for Safety and Empowerment
The famed Concealed Revealed Art Auction is online and in person this weekend
Kansas has joined the national move to halt the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine...
Topeka COVID-19 vaccine providers respond to Johnson and Johnson halt