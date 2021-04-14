Topeka City Council elects Mike Lesser to FOTZ Board of Directors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After handing over management of the Topeka Zoo to Friends of The Topeka Zoo, the Topeka City Council have decided to place a council member on the FOTZ Board of Directors.

The council elected councilman Mike Lesser, of the 9th district, to serve on the FOTZ board.

Lesser will serve on the board of directors until 2024, at which point the next council representative will be selected.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.