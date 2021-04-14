Advertisement

Three arrested on meth counts near Council Grove school

Three people were arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession Monday afternoon in Council Grove, according to KVOE Radio.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were behind bars after they were arrested in connection with drug crimes Monday afternoon in Council Grove, according to KVOE Radio.

The arrests came after Council Grove police and Morris County sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant around 1 p.m. Monday at a residence at 203 Preston. The location is a block north of Council Grove Elementary School.

Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin said Michael Garrett, Sarah Malone and Phillip Irvin were arrested. All are from Council Grove.

The three were booked into jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia; and aggravated child endangerment.

Garrett was also booked in connection with felon in possession of a firearm.

Formal charges are pending, according to KVOE.

