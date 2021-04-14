Advertisement

Study: Leaving middle seat open on planes reduces COVID exposure risk

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – The risk of COVID-19 exposure was reduced up to 57% when middle seats were left empty on planes, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Scientists said it’s important to recognize their study addresses only exposure and not transmission.

More tests are needed to determine the risk of the virus possibly being transmitted and causing illness on planes, according to researchers.

The analysis did not measure the impact of wearing masks, which is currently required on flights.

New guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves but travel still isn’t recommended because of rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, cattle graze in a pasture against a backdrop of wind...
Kansas and Iowa senators say ‘no way’ to “Meatless Mondays” at federal agencies
Jeanie Evans
Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine
A surveillance image shows the person suspected of gluing an ATM at an Envista Credit Union.
Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM
No serious injuries were reported when a car flipped onto its top early Tuesday in a ditch off...
No serious injuries when car flips in ditch off US-75 highway
TPD arrest man near Wanamaker/Huntoon
Topeka Police arrest man following ‘motorist disturbance’

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Chauvin trial expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart rhythm problem
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in...
Stinging report raises new questions about Capitol security
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Iran supreme leader: Vienna nuclear deal offers ‘not worth looking at’
NFL’s revised offseason program includes mandatory minicamp