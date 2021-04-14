Sen. Marshall delivers maiden speech

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall delivered his maiden speech on Wednesday afternoon.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he delivered his maiden speech on Wednesday afternoon on the U.S. Senate floor. He said he highlighted his upbringing and the Kansas values that have helped lay a foundation for his priorities as a senator.

Sen. Marshall said his Kansas values helped the fifth-generation farm kid become a first-generation college student and doctor. He said the values are faith, family, community, education and hard work and they helped shape his priorities as a senator. He said those priorities are as follows:

To provide for the safety, health and security of Kansans. To bring Kansas jobs and the economy back. To protect the values and rights of Kansans.

In order to keep Kansans safe, Sen. Marshall said he intends to fully fund the military, secure national borders, honor the commitment of veterans and fully support law enforcement.

Marshall also vowed to fight government red tape which would ensure Kansans are able to keep more of their money as a way to harness job growth and help the economy recover.

According to Sen. Marshall, the nation’s greatest risk is itself. He said if the values the forefathers taught continue to be ignored, the country may end up collapsing in on itself. He said the filibuster was meant to be a way to force both parties to work together to create long-lasting policies to help all Americans. Without it, he said tax laws and other important policies will see a roller coaster effect, which will create uncertainty and make it impossible for long-term business planning.

To watch the full speech, click HERE.

