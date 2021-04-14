Restaurant Week starts for Downtown Topeka businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka Inc. is kicking off the first Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week in hopes of helping businesses who struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The promotion runs until April 28, giving people plenty of chances to find some discounts at downtown Topeka restaurants. Downtown Topeka Inc. and AIM Strategies are starting their restaurant week promotions Wednesday.

It was supposed to be last year but the pandemic threw a wrench in it, but now they can show off their business safely and give people the chance to explore not only restaurants, but businesses, Evergy Plaza and more it has to offer.

Los Mandiles Rojos, which translates to the red apron, is hoping to show off their food and music at their family-owned business.

Norman Castillo, employee at Los Mandiles Rojos, said, “we want to see our name put up with those popular Topeka restaurants. We want to show that a family run restaurant can compete with those even bigger restaurants.

Iron Rail, Celtic Fox, Axe and Ale, and more are opening their doors with discounted menu items as well. A full list can be found at downtowntopekainc.com/dine-downtown/

They say their excited to participate -- and are doing so safely.

They all say they continue to act like they did early on in the pandemic -- sanitizing, wiping down tables, wearing masks and socially distancing.

