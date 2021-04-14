Advertisement

Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip

Portraits of Prince Philip are displayed in the window of an art gallery following the death of...
Portraits of Prince Philip are displayed in the window of an art gallery following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99, in Windsor, England, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.(Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, as preparations stepped up for his ceremonial funeral on the weekend.

The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official on Tuesday, according to the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements.

The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99. The palace has said members of the royal family will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period.

The queen attended a ceremony at Windsor Castle for Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel, who has retired as the royal household’s most senior official. He oversaw arrangements for the funeral of Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, until handing over to his successor days before the duke’s death.

The queen and Philip’s daughter, Princess Anne, made a public appearance on Wednesday, visiting young sailors at the Royal Yacht Squadron sailing club on the Isle of Wight off England’s south coast.

Philip’s funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and Royal Air Force will take part in the funeral procession, and Philip’s coffin will be borne to St. George’s Chapel at the castle on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

Since Philip’s death his four children have all paid tribute to him, as have grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Another grandchild, Princess Eugenie, paid tribute to her “dearest Grandpa” in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, shared memories of “learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read” with her grandfather.

“I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” Eugenie wrote. “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans
Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine
No serious injuries were reported when a car flipped onto its top early Tuesday in a ditch off...
No serious injuries when car flips in ditch off US-75 highway
TPD arrest man near Wanamaker/Huntoon
Topeka Police arrest man following ‘motorist disturbance’
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, cattle graze in a pasture against a backdrop of wind...
Kansas and Iowa senators say ‘no way’ to “Meatless Mondays” at federal agencies
Kansas officially pauses administration of the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine
Kansas officially pauses Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the state

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff has died in a federal prison
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Defense team makes case as Derek Chauvin trial continues
Fire crews were headed to a fire Wednesday morning in the 200 block of S.W. Western.
Fire crews respond to blaze at home near downtown Topeka
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in...
Watchdog lays bare Capitol Police’s riot security failures
An Abilene man is set to be arraigned later this month in Riley County District Court in...
Abilene man to be arraigned later this month in 2019 Manhattan homicide