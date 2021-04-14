Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union wants to find the man who glued shut one of its ATMs in Topeka.

Envista donated $500 to Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers as a reward for information leading an arrest. Surveillance photos posted to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers Facebook page show the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. March 29.

Anyone with information may call tips anonymously to 785-234-0007 or by submitting a tip online at http://p3tips.com/128.

Suspect glues ATM shut - keeping you from your money. Help us identify them! Envista Credit Union donated $500 to Crime... Posted by Shawnee County Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

