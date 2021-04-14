Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union wants to find the man who glued shut one of its ATMs in Topeka.
Envista donated $500 to Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers as a reward for information leading an arrest. Surveillance photos posted to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers Facebook page show the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. March 29.
Anyone with information may call tips anonymously to 785-234-0007 or by submitting a tip online at http://p3tips.com/128.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.