Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM

A surveillance image shows the person suspected of gluing an ATM at an Envista Credit Union.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union wants to find the man who glued shut one of its ATMs in Topeka.

Envista donated $500 to Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers as a reward for information leading an arrest. Surveillance photos posted to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers Facebook page show the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. March 29.

Anyone with information may call tips anonymously to 785-234-0007 or by submitting a tip online at http://p3tips.com/128.

Posted by Shawnee County Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

