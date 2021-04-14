Outstanding in her field, our Good Kid turns to architectural engineering

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is joining Manhattan’s Optimist Club, in honoring Chanae Parker as our Good Kid this week. Chanae is a national Honor Society inductee, a Kansas Scholar and a member of the Distinguished Graduate Service program.

She has grown up with a passion for agriculture. She has a rich background in service to the 4-H. She serves as president of the Riley County 4-H council and also serves as president of the Ashland Bottoms 4 – H Club. She was selected as a delegate to the National 4-H Conference . She is also a member of the Kansas 4 – H Youth Leadership Council.

Chanae’s love of agriculture extends to the FAA organization. She holds the office of president of the local FFA chapter and has won numerous awards in FFA competition.

Her service to the community includes developing a presentation series for urban youth about innovation in agriculture and STEM. She has helped organize a back to school clothing drive , led a group in making cards for those in nursing homes, and volunteered to clean up a local community cemetery.

Chanae plans to continue her education studying architectural engineering at Kansas State University.

