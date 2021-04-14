Advertisement

Outstanding in her field, our Good Kid turns to architectural engineering

Manhattan High Senior Chanae Parker dominates in 4H and FFA
Manhattan High Senior Chanae Parker dominates in 4H and FFA(Manhattan Optimist Club)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is joining Manhattan’s Optimist Club, in honoring Chanae Parker as our Good Kid this week. Chanae is a national Honor Society inductee, a Kansas Scholar and a member of the Distinguished Graduate Service program.

She has grown up with a passion for agriculture. She has a rich background in service to the 4-H. She serves as president of the Riley County 4-H council and also serves as president of the Ashland Bottoms 4 – H Club. She was selected as a delegate to the National 4-H Conference . She is also a member of the Kansas 4 – H Youth Leadership Council.

Chanae’s love of agriculture extends to the FAA organization. She holds the office of president of the local FFA chapter and has won numerous awards in FFA competition.

Her service to the community includes developing a presentation series for urban youth about innovation in agriculture and STEM. She has helped organize a back to school clothing drive , led a group in making cards for those in nursing homes, and volunteered to clean up a local community cemetery.

Chanae plans to continue her education studying architectural engineering at Kansas State University.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka, police said.
Police identify victim in early-morning crash in downtown Topeka
Firefirghters respond to blaze at south Topeka apartment complex
Firefighters rescue person from balcony in south Topeka apartment blaze
Jeanie Evans
Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine
Kim L. Salzman, 64, and Christopher L. Winters, 53, both of Melvern, were arrested Saturday...
Pair arrested Saturday after search warrant served in Osage County
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Britt Reid charged by prosecutors in case that seriously injured young girl

Latest News

"Rosa" Robotic Tool at Stormont Vail Hospital for total knee replacement surgery. (April 2, 2021)
Stormont Vail offering new technology for total knee replacements
Blind Tiger brews first all-Kansas beer in Topeka since prohibition
7th St. in Topeka to close for crane placement
Good Kid Stephanie Rieff steps up in school food drive at Washburn Rural
Good Kid Stephanie Reiff steps up, in a January food drive