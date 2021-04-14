Advertisement

One in custody following altercation near car dealership

Jim Clark Auto World (29th and Kansas Ave.)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody following an altercation at Jim Clark Auto World.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed they received a third-party report of an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, but Topeka Police said there were no reports of a carjacking at the 29th and Kansas Ave. dealership.

They say two people were involved in an altercation, and there may have been some confusion over the call. One of the individuals had warrants, so they were taken into custody.

