Newman Regional Health celebrates its first multiple organ donation

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health is celebrating Donate Life Month with its first multiple organ donation.

Newman Regional Health says in collaboration with Midwest Transplant Network, it performed its very first triple organ surgery on Saturday, April 10. As a result of the donation, four people were helped, including a 50-year-old man and a 48-year-old female.

According to Newman, MTN is a federally certified, not-for-profit organ procurement organization that works with donors, families, hospitals and professional partners to extend legacies, provide hope and give life. It said when it was notified by the patient’s family of their wish to proceed with the donation, MTN began to collaborate with its staff to help in the donor management process and ensured successful organ recovery.

“We were humbled by the opportunity to help this family fulfill their loved one’s last wish of giving life to others and seeing hope come out of tragedy,” said Julia Pyle, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer. “The patient’s family was a strong advocate in the donor management process and together we were able to make this happen right here at Newman Regional Health. It is inspiring to see this type of selfless giving during a stressful time.”

Newman said over 80% of eligible Kansans have joined the organ, eye and tissue donor registry. In 2020, it said 271 deceased organ donors and 28 living donors gave the gift of life. Still, it said the need for donation and transplantation surpasses the number of available organs. It said currently, there are over 400 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant in Kansas and hundreds more could benefit from tissue transplants, like heart valves, skin grafts or tendons.

“Organ, eye and tissue donation offers others a new chance at healthy, productive and normal lives,” says Midwest Transplant Network’s Public Affairs Manager, Michala Stoker, BSN, RN. “Joining the donor registry is a gift to your family and friends, giving them certainty of your decision, and is a symbol of hope to those awaiting transplantation. More than 107,000 people nationally await lifesaving organ transplants and hundreds of thousands more need corneal and tissue transplants. On average, 17 people in the U.S. die each day because they do not receive the transplant they need in time. One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and enhance the lives of more than 100 people by donating tissue.”

To join the organ, eye and tissue donation registry, click HERE.

