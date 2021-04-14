Local students recognized as top Kansas Career and Technical Education Scholars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area high school seniors have been recognized as top Kansas Career and Technical Education Scholars.

The Kansas Department of Education says 50 high school seniors have been named as 2021 Kansas Career and Technical Education (CTE) Scholars. It said the program is an opportunity to recognize well-rounded outstanding CTE students that are in their final year of high school. It said this is the initiative’s fourth year.

According to KSDE, students are required to be a high school senior and meet the following criteria to be chosen as a scholar:

Have earned or presently enrolled in 3.0 or more CTE credits with documentation of technical skill attainment.

Senior-level status.

Have a CTE Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.5 or better in CTE coursework.

Civic engagement or outstanding community service with a verification letter.

Work-place experience. These experiences can include school-based experiences, internships, clinicals, supervised agricultural experiences, community-based or student-led businesses located on or off the school campus. The experiences should reflect the career interests of the candidate and industry expectations. A minimum of 80 hours of experience is expected prior to submission.

Career vision summary statement. This is a short reflection of a candidate’s personal career vision and future plans. A maximum of 175 words is allowed.

KSDE said scholars get a commemorative pin, special certificate and statewide recognition. It said the 2021 Kansas CTE Scholars are as follows:

John Webb, Piper High School, Piper Unified School District 203.

Kaden Armstrong, Gardner Edgerton High School, Gardner Edgerton USD 231.

Mychael Britt, Olathe South High School/Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe USD 233.

Cooper Dady, Olathe South High School/Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe USD 233.

Autumn Hughey, Olathe West High School, Olathe USD 233.

Gavin Kennedy, Olathe Northwest High School, Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe USD 233.

Emilee Peet, Olathe North High School, Olathe USD 233.

Boston Randall, Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe USD 233.

Ethan Ross, Olathe South High School/Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe USD 233.

Taylor Moorman, Emporia High School, Emporia USD 253.

Sophia Rethman, Emporia High School, Emporia USD 253.

Ashlyn Rich, Wichita Heights High School, Wichita USD 259.

Tehya Williams, Wichita Heights High School, Wichita USD 259.

Sara Brown, Derby High School, Derby USD 260.

Jace Burgess, Valley Center High School, Valley Center USD 262.

Dominic Santiago, Valley Center High School, Valley Center USD 262.

George Wallman, Valley Center High School, Valley Center USD 262.

Kaylie Reese, Wellsville High School, Wellsville USD 289.

Carson Richardson, Wellsville High School, Wellsville USD 289

Emelynn Cruce, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.

Lauren Curtis, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.

Daniel Dandreo, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.

Ethan Janssen, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.

McKenna Schulz, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.

Summer Spigle, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.

Erin Wooge, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.

Kira Bryant, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.

Dade Coldren, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.

Malachi Fabian, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.

Corey Gilbert, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.

Brooklyn Golden, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.

Seth Gould, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.

Kaysen Seidel, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.

Kinley Siemens, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.

Karlee Wiggins, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.

Jenna Reinert, Colby High School, Colby USD 315.

Rachel Sebesta, Ellsworth High School, Ellsworth USD 327.

Nathan Gudenkauf, Marysville High School, Marysville USD 364.

Ross Latta, Marysville High School, Marysville USD 364.

Jakob Graber, Newton High School, Newton USD 373.

Taylor Hill, Newton High School, Newton USD 373.

Shelby Spreier, Newton High School, Newton USD 373.

Anthony Wedel, Newton High School, Newton USD 373.

Riley Bright, Caney Valley High School, Caney Valley USD 436.

Trinity Kirchner, Caney Valley High School, Caney Valley USD 436.

Mya Cruz, Garden City High School, Garden City USD 457.

Seth Jarmer, Garden City High School, Garden City USD 457.

Rilee McGraw, Garden City High School, Garden City USD 457.

Ryan Unsworth, Garden City High School, Garden City USD 457.

Kaelyn Hess-Burch, Junction City High School, Geary County USD 475.

