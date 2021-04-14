Advertisement

LaTurner and Moran speak out about their visits to U.S. / Mexico border

File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol(KGNS)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Jake LaTurner, (R) Dist. 2, is honing in on the situation at the border. We spoke with him by Zoom Wednesday. He recently made trips to McAllen, Texas, and the other to El Paso, Texas. He said he saw children who arrived in the U.S. without an adult family member and met an 8-year-old boy who was headed to family in Kansas.

LaTurner says families often pay drug smugglers thousands of dollars to bring their children into the United States.

“Young Miguel, 8-years-old, traveling with his 14-year-old sister across the border from the golden triangle. These people, a huge number, are being sexually abused, they’re going without water, they’re going without food. This is without question endangering children,” Rep. LaTurner said.

LaTurner says the number of people coming into the u-s illegally has increased 400% since the same time last year. He said it’s imperative that the Biden administration reverse course and reinstate some of the policies that had been working under the Trump administration, including the “Stay in Mexico” policy.

Senator Jerry Moran, (R) Kansas, also visited the southern border on Monday. He is the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee with jurisdiction over the Department of Justice. He visited a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Facility in Donna, Texas—meeting with officials from the CBP, the FBI, and the DEA.

“With thousands of children and families being held in overflowing holding facilities, I was told that 40 percent of law enforcement officers at the Donna facility are being pulled away from the border to process and care for these people,” Senator Moran said in a statement. “CBP is the first line of defense on our border, and federal law enforcement agencies work closely with them to detect drug shipments, intercept human traffickers and combat violent cartels and foreign threats. As border agents are consumed with families and children crossing the Rio Grande, that collaboration is undermined, making it easier for drugs and people to be trafficked into the U.S.”

