KDOT works to repair guard rails, patch potholes along I-70 in Topeka

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is working to repair guard rails and patch potholes along I-70 in Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will conduct several maintenance projects in Topeka during the week of April 12, weather permitting.

According to KDOT, on Thursday, April 15, the 10th St. on-ramp and acceleration lane to I-70 eastbound at mile marker 363 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews finish guard rail repairs at the railroad bridge before the Adams off-ramp.

KDOT said on Friday, April 16, crews will patch potholes along the Oakland Expressway and N.W. Seward Ave. ramps in northeast Topeka from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It said it does not expect much traffic interference with this project.

KDOT said it urges all drivers to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. It said to stay aware of all road projects across Kansas, visit KanDrive.org or call 511.

