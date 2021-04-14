Advertisement

Ft. Riley receives federal grant to build elementary school

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley is getting a new elementary school.

The Department of Defense awarded the Geary County School District a $24 million-dollar grant to replace a current school facility with a new Jefferson Elementary building.

Governor Laura Kelly and Sen. Jerry Moran both praised the award and touted the importance of giving military families access to quality education. “Our nation’s military children deserve the very best education we can offer them, and this school will offer that opportunity,” said Sen. Moran.

The school will serve nearly 400 pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students.

