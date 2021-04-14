Advertisement

Fire crews respond to blaze at home near downtown Topeka

Fire crews were headed to a fire Wednesday morning in the 200 block of S.W. Western.
Fire crews were headed to a fire Wednesday morning in the 200 block of S.W. Western.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were responding to a blaze Wednesday morning in a house just west of downtown Topeka.

The fire was reported around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday at a house in the 200 block of S.W. Western.

First-arriving crews reported smoke coming from the front porch of the residence.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

