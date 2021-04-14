Fire crews respond to blaze at home near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were responding to a blaze Wednesday morning in a house just west of downtown Topeka.

The fire was reported around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday at a house in the 200 block of S.W. Western.

First-arriving crews reported smoke coming from the front porch of the residence.

