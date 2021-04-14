Advertisement

Ex-Wichita officer sentenced for abusing minors for years

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita police officer and school safety services director has been sentenced to five years in prison for molesting underage boys for more than a decade.

Alex Robinson, 58, will begin serving his sentence in Kansas after he is paroled in Colorado, where he was also convicted of sex crimes against a minor boy, a Sedgwick County judge ruled Tuesday.

Robinson was accused of molesting four boys, aged 11 to 14, between 2000 and 2012 in the Wichita area.

The abuse in the Colorado case occurred in the latter half of the 1990s.

Once considered a pillar of the community for his 22 years as a police officer, as well as volunteering with youth organizations and working as Wichita Public Schools safety services supervisor, Robinson pleaded no contest in February to three sex crimes, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Robinson was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison in the Colorado case in 2015 and was transferred back to Wichita last year.

