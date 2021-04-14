Advertisement

COVID-19 positivity rate remains under 5% for 11th week in Riley County

Riley County Health Department sign(WIBW)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For 11 weeks in a row, the percentage of positive cases of COVID-19 in Riley County has remained below 5%.

Since the last report on April 7th, there have been 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Riley County and 16 additional recoveries recorded.

For the week of April 7, the percent positive was 2.1%, which is 33 positives from 1,582 tests performed.

There is one COVID-19 positive patient receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan.

Riley County Health Department will continue to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, with second doses being administered on Thursday at Pottorf Hall and on Friday at Wefald Pavilion at City Park. First Doses will be administered at the Riley County Health Department.

All vaccination clinics require appointments before the clinics to have enough doses of the vaccine prepared for the clinics. No walk-ins will be allowed.

All Riley County residents over the age of 18 are now able to schedule vaccine appointments. You can register and schedule your appointment at RileyCountyKS.go/VaccineRequest.

