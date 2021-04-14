Advertisement

Country Stampede announces new Friday night headliner

Country Stampede logo.
Country Stampede logo.(Country Stampede)
By Becky Goff
Apr. 14, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede has announced Sam Hunt as the new headlining artist for Friday night of the 3-night festival.

The headlining act was changed following Morgan Wallen’s announcement that he will not be performing in 2021.

The new Friday night headliner, replacing Morgan Wallen, for 2021 Country Stampede, has been announced as Sam Hunt on the Country Stampede Facebook page.

2021 Country Stampede will be held at the Heartland Motorsports Park on Thursday, June 24th through Saturday, June 26, 2021. You can find the complete lineup on their website CountryStampede.com.

