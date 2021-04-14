Child in Britt Reid crash now recovering at home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young girl that was critically injured in a crash in February involving Britt Reid is now recovering at home.

KCTV5 reports that Ariel, the girl that was critically injured in a crash on Feb. 4, involving Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid’s son Britt Reid, is now back at home and recovering. The family of Ariel posted the update on her GoFundMe page on Tuesday.

“Ariel is at home recovering, we hope that her being in a familiar place will help her remember things. She is doing physical therapy but as of right now she still cannot walk, talk or eat like a normal 5-year-old. Thank you everyone for your continued support.”

According to the report, Reid is the driver in the crash that injured Ariel. On Monday, the Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s Office charged Reid with felony driving while intoxicated, which resulted in serious physical injury. A hearing for Reid’s case is set for May 27.

KCTV5 said Reid reported this week to a Northland addiction service to get a GPD and alcohol-monitoring device.

Ariel’s family says her life has been forever changed because of the crash. It said her GoFundMe has raised over $500,000 to help with what will likely be a lifetime of care. It said she is in a wheelchair.

“Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery,” said the family on her GoFundMe page on March 27. “Britt Reid is out every day living his normal life while she cannot, please don’t let her story be forgotten. Court will take a long time and we don’t know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family.”

The crash happened right before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 on a ramp on I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium. Britt Reid was a Chiefs assistant coach at the time of the crash and it is believed that he was leaving work when it happened. Ariel’s family was helping a family member that had car trouble and the aftermath of the crash was taken on a cellphone as a family member left a voicemail. Reid has since been let go from the team when his contract was not renewed.

