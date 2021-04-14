Advertisement

Child in Britt Reid crash now recovering at home

(Courtesy KCTV)
(Courtesy KCTV)(KCTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young girl that was critically injured in a crash in February involving Britt Reid is now recovering at home.

KCTV5 reports that Ariel, the girl that was critically injured in a crash on Feb. 4, involving Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid’s son Britt Reid, is now back at home and recovering. The family of Ariel posted the update on her GoFundMe page on Tuesday.

According to the report, Reid is the driver in the crash that injured Ariel. On Monday, the Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s Office charged Reid with felony driving while intoxicated, which resulted in serious physical injury. A hearing for Reid’s case is set for May 27.

KCTV5 said Reid reported this week to a Northland addiction service to get a GPD and alcohol-monitoring device.

Ariel’s family says her life has been forever changed because of the crash. It said her GoFundMe has raised over $500,000 to help with what will likely be a lifetime of care. It said she is in a wheelchair.

“Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery,” said the family on her GoFundMe page on March 27. “Britt Reid is out every day living his normal life while she cannot, please don’t let her story be forgotten. Court will take a long time and we don’t know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family.”

The crash happened right before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 on a ramp on I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium. Britt Reid was a Chiefs assistant coach at the time of the crash and it is believed that he was leaving work when it happened. Ariel’s family was helping a family member that had car trouble and the aftermath of the crash was taken on a cellphone as a family member left a voicemail. Reid has since been let go from the team when his contract was not renewed.

To visit Ariel’s GoFundMe, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans
Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine
No serious injuries were reported when a car flipped onto its top early Tuesday in a ditch off...
No serious injuries when car flips in ditch off US-75 highway
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, cattle graze in a pasture against a backdrop of wind...
Kansas and Iowa senators say ‘no way’ to “Meatless Mondays” at federal agencies
TPD arrest man near Wanamaker/Huntoon
Topeka Police arrest man following ‘motorist disturbance’
Kansas officially pauses administration of the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine
Kansas officially pauses Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the state

Latest News

AG Schmidt urges Congress to support efforts to fight hate crimes
Midday in Kansas
Ex-Wichita officer sentenced for abusing minors for years
BBB warns of old survey scam with new COVID-19 twist
Crews extinguish blaze Wednesday morning at house near downtown Topeka