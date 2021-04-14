Advertisement

Blue’s Clues’ Magenta helps LPD solve crimes

Magenta was reunited with her family by LPD on Wednesday, April 14.
Magenta was reunited with her family by LPD on Wednesday, April 14.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Magenta from Blue’s Clues visited the Lawrence Police Department to lend it some of her sleuthing skills.

The Lawrence Police Department said in a Facebook post that it is happy to announce that after an officer found a stuffed Magenta toy left in the 700 block of W. 23rd St. she was reunited with her owner. It said it would consider bringing Magenta back with her pal Blue to consult on some investigations in the future.

Lot's of mixed emotions in the department today. We are extremely happy to announce that thanks to social media,...

Posted by Lawrence Kansas Police Department on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

On Monday, April 12, around 5 p.m., LPD said Officer Pence found Magenta in the 700 block of W. 23rd St. near Mi Ranchito. It said Magenta went on a ride-along with Officer Pence until they could reunite her with her owner. It said she was a little dirty from her time on the road, but they gave her a bath on Monday night.

So we need some serious help, folks. We’re calling all cars here. At about 5:00 this evening, Officer Pence picked up...

Posted by Lawrence Kansas Police Department on Monday, April 12, 2021

On Tuesday, LPD said Magenta was still with it and got to sit in on its roll call and go for a workout. However, it said it seemed Magenta’s favorite part of her trip seemed to be the donuts.

Lot's of mixed emotions in the department today. We are extremely happy to announce that thanks to social media,...

Posted by Lawrence Kansas Police Department on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

On Wednesday, LPD said there were a lot of mixed emotions when Magenta was finally reunited with her kid, Emma. It said Magenta won over even the staunchest of cops while she was there, so the department was sad to see her go but happy to be able to reunite her with her family.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, cattle graze in a pasture against a backdrop of wind...
Kansas and Iowa senators say ‘no way’ to “Meatless Mondays” at federal agencies
Jeanie Evans
Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine
A surveillance image shows the person suspected of gluing an ATM at an Envista Credit Union.
Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM
No serious injuries were reported when a car flipped onto its top early Tuesday in a ditch off...
No serious injuries when car flips in ditch off US-75 highway
TPD arrest man near Wanamaker/Huntoon
Topeka Police arrest man following ‘motorist disturbance’

Latest News

Topeka Zoo Director excited for growth after management transition
NFL’s revised offseason program includes mandatory minicamp
Newman Regional Health celebrates its first multiple organ donation
Charley Crabtree sits in an office area at his home in Lawrence, Kan., Thursday, April 8, 2021....
Kansas fight shows how election ‘reforms’ may favor one side