Atchison schools remove Native American-themed mascots

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison schools will no longer have Native American-themed mascots after action taken Monday night at a school board meeting.

According to KAIR Radio, Atchison High School will no longer use “Redmen” as its mascot.

Atchison Middle School will no longer use “Braves” as its mascot.

The Atchison Unified School District 409 Board of Education voted unanimously for the moves during its regular monthly meeting on Monday night, KAIR says.

There was no immediate word on new mascots for the schools.

