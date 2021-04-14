Advertisement

Air quality health advisory issued by KDHE due to prescribed burns

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory due to the number of prescribed burns.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says prescribed burning in the Flint Hills on Tuesday has contributed to elevated air pollution for parts of southern Kansas on Wednesday, including Wichita. It said additional burning on Wednesday will continue to impact air quality for the southern Flint Hills and westward, including Wichita, the Red Hills region and possibly Liberal. It said the Air Quality Index will likely range from Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups and possibly Unhealthy at times for areas on Wednesday and Thursday. It said the most significant impacts will happen during the evening, overnight and in the morning hours.

According to the KDHE, burning in the Flint Hills happens each year to help preserve the tallgrass prairie, control invasive species like Eastern Red Cedar and Sumac and provide better forage for grazing cattle. It said prescribed burns reduce the risk of wildfires and are effective to manage rangeland resources. It said smoke from the burns can impact air quality of downwind areas and can be carried for long distances.

The KDHE said prescribed burns release large amounts of particulate matter and substances that can form ozone. It said particulate matter and ozone can cause health issues, even in healthy people. It said common health problems include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses like bronchitis. It said those with respiratory issues, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, children and elderly residents may experience worse symptoms.

According to the Department, the following steps can be used to protect yourself on days when smoke is present in your community:

  • Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.
  • People with respiratory or heart-related illnesses should remain indoors.
  • Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with air filters.
  • Keep hydrated by drinking lots of water.
  • Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

The KDHE said it and its partners continue to implement the Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan to help reduce the impact on air quality that comes from burning. It said the plan includes recommendations to reduce and disperse the smoke produced by the burning.

For more information about burning in the Flint Hills, click HERE.

To check the air quality for your area, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans
Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine
No serious injuries were reported when a car flipped onto its top early Tuesday in a ditch off...
No serious injuries when car flips in ditch off US-75 highway
TPD arrest man near Wanamaker/Huntoon
Topeka Police arrest man following ‘motorist disturbance’
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, cattle graze in a pasture against a backdrop of wind...
Kansas and Iowa senators say ‘no way’ to “Meatless Mondays” at federal agencies
Kansas officially pauses administration of the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine
Kansas officially pauses Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the state

Latest News

(Courtesy KCTV)
Child in Britt Reid crash now recovering at home
Country Stampede logo.
Country Stampede announces new Friday night headliner
Police: 1 mom threatens another with gun at school drop-off
Topeka fire crews were responding to a report of a blaze Wednesday morning in the 200 block of...
Fire crews extinguish blaze at home near downtown Topeka