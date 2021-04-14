Abilene man to be arraigned later this month in 2019 Manhattan homicide

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene man is set to be arraigned later this month in Riley County District Court in connection with a 2019 fatal attempted robbery in Manhattan, according to KMAN Radio.

Arraignment for Jaylon Hitsman is scheduled at 4 p.m. April 29 after the case was continued at a Monday hearing, KMAN reports.

Hitsman is one of four men charged in the Nov. 1, 2019, shooting death of Tanner Zamecnick, 24, during an attempted robbery outside a Manhattan apartment complex.

Hitsman is charged with first-degree murder; aggravated robbery; aggravated battery; aggravated assault; and criminal discharge of a firearm in the case.

Hitsman’s brother, Dylan, was sentenced March 31 to nearly 24 years in prison on second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.

Two other men who are charged with first-degree murder in the case are awaiting court proceedings.

KMAN says a motions hearing for one of the men, Richard Goens, is set for 3 p.m. April 19 in Riley County District Court.

Shamar Sutton, the other man, will appear for a status conference May 3.

