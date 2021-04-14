Advertisement

Abilene man to be arraigned later this month in 2019 Manhattan homicide

An Abilene man is set to be arraigned later this month in Riley County District Court in...
An Abilene man is set to be arraigned later this month in Riley County District Court in connection with a 2019 fatal attempted robbery in Manhattan, according to KMAN Radio.(KMAN Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene man is set to be arraigned later this month in Riley County District Court in connection with a 2019 fatal attempted robbery in Manhattan, according to KMAN Radio.

Arraignment for Jaylon Hitsman is scheduled at 4 p.m. April 29 after the case was continued at a Monday hearing, KMAN reports.

Hitsman is one of four men charged in the Nov. 1, 2019, shooting death of Tanner Zamecnick, 24, during an attempted robbery outside a Manhattan apartment complex.

Hitsman is charged with first-degree murder; aggravated robbery; aggravated battery; aggravated assault; and criminal discharge of a firearm in the case.

Hitsman’s brother, Dylan, was sentenced March 31 to nearly 24 years in prison on second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.

Two other men who are charged with first-degree murder in the case are awaiting court proceedings.

KMAN says a motions hearing for one of the men, Richard Goens, is set for 3 p.m. April 19 in Riley County District Court.

Shamar Sutton, the other man, will appear for a status conference May 3.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans
Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine
No serious injuries were reported when a car flipped onto its top early Tuesday in a ditch off...
No serious injuries when car flips in ditch off US-75 highway
TPD arrest man near Wanamaker/Huntoon
Topeka Police arrest man following ‘motorist disturbance’
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, cattle graze in a pasture against a backdrop of wind...
Kansas and Iowa senators say ‘no way’ to “Meatless Mondays” at federal agencies
Kansas officially pauses administration of the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine
Kansas officially pauses Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the state

Latest News

Fire crews were headed to a fire Wednesday morning in the 200 block of S.W. Western.
Fire crews respond to blaze at home near downtown Topeka
Atchison schools will no longer have Native American-themed mascots after action taken Monday...
Atchison schools remove Native American-themed mascots
Three people were arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession Monday afternoon in...
Three arrested on meth counts near Council Grove school
First Alert Sunny
Wednesday forecast: Slightly cooler otherwise a similar day to yesterday