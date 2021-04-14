10-digit dialing requirement to affect 785 and 620 area codes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dialing seven digits to make a local phone call in the 785 or 620 area code will soon be a thing of the past.

Everyone with a phone number that has either of those two area codes will need to dial 10 digits for all phone calls.

This is because some communities in the state use ‘988′ as a phone number prefix.

The reason for the change could save lives.

“The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has designated a three-digit code that will terminate at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline,” said Heidi Wayman, the Manager of Data Management for the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).

“In order for calls to not be misrouted, any area code that has 988 assigned as a working prefix has to transition to 10 digit dialing.”

The FCC is allowing time to transition.

“Starting April 24, you’ll go into a period that is a learning phase called permissive dialing and you can dial either seven or 10-digits in your car will still complete but at this point in time you should be receiving customer notices,” she said.

“Notifications are getting out there and customers are getting educated to start now 10 digits.”

By October 24, 10-digit dialing will be required.

“You need to give enough time to educate the customers; there’s also a lot of equipment that needs to be updated so people need to take into consideration any fax machines, life alert systems, medical monitoring systems, speed dialers voicemail if they need to update business cards stationary anything like that, advertising materials it just gives everyone time to get all that data updated with the area code,” she said.

“A lot of people do not and a lot of people don’t have their cell phones programmed with the area code so that is another thing to consider if you have that in your contact information as a seven-digit phone number you have to go in and program in the area code.”

988 calls will not be routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline until July 16, 2022 so until then, if you need help use the toll free number 1-800-273-8255.

