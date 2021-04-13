Water main break closes MacVicar to through traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed MacVicar Ave. to through traffic.

The City of Topeka says SW MacVicar Ave. is closed to through traffic between 12th and Huntoon St. It said Huntoon has been narrowed to one lane through the MacVicar intersection due to a water main break.

According to the City, crews are currently on the scene and hoping to have the repair made and the street opened by Tuesday evening.

