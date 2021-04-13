Advertisement

VA switches to Moderna for Junction City vaccine clinic

Walk-ins welcome at the Richard J. Seitz VA Outpatient Clinic
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP Images)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Veterans Administration announced today that the walk-in clinic set for Thursday in Junction City will now offer Moderna vaccine instead of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).

The news comes after an announcement by the CDC/FDA asking all providers to temporarily halt the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Six women have developed a rare blood clot disorder in the weeks after their vaccination. The VA says the decision to join in halting use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is out of an “abundance of caution”. They will await additional information from the FDA and CDC on the safety of that particular COVID-19 vaccine.

In the meantime, all veterans, their caregivers, and/or spouses may participate in the scheduled walk-in vaccine clinic set for Thursday, April 15 from 3-8 PM at the Richard J. Seitz Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

To speed up the check-in process any Veteran or caregiver/spouse can visit VA’s Stay Informed page to pre-register and fill out the necessary information automatically placing them into our system. Also available is our vaccine scheduling number at 1-800-574-8387 Ext 54453.

Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine (Moderna) Veteran Clinic – Junction City

Date: Thursday 15 April from 4pm - 8pm

Location: Richard J. Seitz Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

1169 Southwind Drive, Junction City, KS

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka, police said.
Police identify victim in early-morning crash in downtown Topeka
Firefirghters respond to blaze at south Topeka apartment complex
Firefighters rescue person from balcony in south Topeka apartment blaze
Kim L. Salzman, 64, and Christopher L. Winters, 53, both of Melvern, were arrested Saturday...
Pair arrested Saturday after search warrant served in Osage County
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Britt Reid charged by prosecutors in case that seriously injured young girl
Jeanie Evans
Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports
Shawnee, Douglas Co. halt J&J vaccine distribution
Kansas one of worst states for children’s health care
Pottawatomie Co. switches to Moderna after U.S. pauses J&J vaccine distribution
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Evergy to re-start disconnections to Kansans that have not payed electricity bills