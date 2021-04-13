VA switches to Moderna for Junction City vaccine clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Veterans Administration announced today that the walk-in clinic set for Thursday in Junction City will now offer Moderna vaccine instead of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).

The news comes after an announcement by the CDC/FDA asking all providers to temporarily halt the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Six women have developed a rare blood clot disorder in the weeks after their vaccination. The VA says the decision to join in halting use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is out of an “abundance of caution”. They will await additional information from the FDA and CDC on the safety of that particular COVID-19 vaccine.

In the meantime, all veterans, their caregivers, and/or spouses may participate in the scheduled walk-in vaccine clinic set for Thursday, April 15 from 3-8 PM at the Richard J. Seitz Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

To speed up the check-in process any Veteran or caregiver/spouse can visit VA’s Stay Informed page to pre-register and fill out the necessary information automatically placing them into our system. Also available is our vaccine scheduling number at 1-800-574-8387 Ext 54453.

Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine (Moderna) Veteran Clinic – Junction City

Date: Thursday 15 April from 4pm - 8pm

Location: Richard J. Seitz Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

1169 Southwind Drive, Junction City, KS

