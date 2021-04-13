Tuesday forecast: Staying cool with a mix of sun and clouds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday was a taste on what to expect for the entire week as the unseasonably cool weather pattern will be sticking around for a while. It does remain dry through Thursday with rain developing Thursday night leading to a rainy Friday.

The biggest uncertainty for the week is the extent of cloud cover. Overall models are in general agreement that if there is going to be clear skies (or more sun vs clouds) it’ll be between 3am-1pm. This sets up a weather pattern of increasing clouds during the day and decreasing clouds at night through Thursday.

The other trend to monitor is the rainfall to end the week. There’s more uncertainty on when the rain will end and if rain will extend into Saturday vs when rain will move in.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds this morning with mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. If clouds are able to clear out enough with a light wind, patchy frost is possible.

Tomorrow: Similar to today, best time for getting sun will be in the morning vs the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Thursday we’ll do it again with a similar day: Patchy frost in the morning with clouds increasing and highs near 60°. Rain moves in overnight Thursday night and lasts through Friday night. This leaves a rainy day on Friday. Many spots will get 0.20″-0.50″ with t-storms not expected.

As of now the weekend is dry however we’re still monitoring the potential for some spotty showers lingering through at least Saturday morning. There also remains uncertainty on timing of rain for next work week. Keeping Monday dry for now but there is a chance for afternoon rain before the chance increases Monday night and especially into Tuesday.

Taking Action:

Have the sunglasses handy, while there will be cloud cover there will be times with mostly sunny conditions.

Keep an eye on the potential for frost tonight and Wednesday night especially if advisories are issued.

Friday and Friday night is looking to be the best chance of rain for the week. No risk for t-storms.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.