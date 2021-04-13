Topeka women arrested on drug charges by County Drug Enforcement Task Force

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women are facing charges after a narcotics investigation Monday evening. The investigation was a joint effort between the Topeka and Rossville Police Departments, whose members make up the Shawnee county Drug Enforcement Task Force.

The Task Force received information about a large quantity of methamphetamine being distributed in Topeka. Following an investigation, two women were arrested in the 2900 block of SE Adams St. Patricia Hernandez-Lopez and Ebonie McKinzie, both of Topeka, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.