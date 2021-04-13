Advertisement

Topeka women arrested on drug charges by County Drug Enforcement Task Force

Two women are facing charges after a narcotics investigation Monday evening.
Two women are facing charges after a narcotics investigation Monday evening.(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women are facing charges after a narcotics investigation Monday evening. The investigation was a joint effort between the Topeka and Rossville Police Departments, whose members make up the Shawnee county Drug Enforcement Task Force.

The Task Force received information about a large quantity of methamphetamine being distributed in Topeka. Following an investigation, two women were arrested in the 2900 block of SE Adams St. Patricia Hernandez-Lopez and Ebonie McKinzie, both of Topeka, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

