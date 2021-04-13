Advertisement

Topeka Police arrest man following ‘motorist disturbance’

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man following a report of a disturbance between motorists near Wanamaker and Huntoon.

Officers located a vehicle matching a given description, and stopped the driver in a nearby parking lot. Further investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Jason Schroeder.

Details on his charges or the incident that led to the arrest were not yet available.

