Topeka COVID-19 vaccine providers respond to Johnson and Johnson halt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has joined the national move to halt the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following six reports of blood clots in people who received the vaccine.

No cases have been reported in Kansas.

“It’s a small number but you can’t turn a blind eye to something as significant as that we therefore are falling in line with that ,” Dr. Lee Norman said at a news conference hosted by the University of Kansas Health System Tuesday.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a huge setback because as you recall in the last few weeks we’ve been talking about the huge amount of Johnson & Johnson vaccine we were supposed to be getting but for a variety production reasons or otherwise that never really materialized or very little did so it won’t have a big affect on our administration rate because the J&J product is a pretty small one.”

Locally, agencies recently began receiving allocations of Johnson and Johnson.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department has administered 640 doses since the first allocation was received on March 3.

Stormont Vail Health received administered 529 doses since it first received an allocation just over a week ago.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus has received 300 doses but have not administered any.

J&J’s halt will cause changes at some vaccination clinics like those planned by the Veterans Administration of Eastern Kansas.

The agency has administered 598 doses of Johnson and Johnson and 25,000 doses between all three vaccines.

“Confidence has been good with the vaccine, obviously, with any kind of news like this coming out on a vaccine with side effects the the the responses hold back and be cautious for a little bit,” Joe Burks, a spokesman for the VA of Eastern Kansas said.

The VA watches for adverse responses for any vaccine.

“Our veterans have shown a lot of confidence in what we’re doing our staff I think it’s about 90 percent vaccinated against [the virus] and we haven’t received any notification of severe side effects from the vaccines,” he said.

“The confidence remains high both for the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines, we’re going to continue to give both of those vaccine and as soon as the CDC would clear the Jansen (J&J) vaccine to go out again, I’m certain that we would provide that again as well.”

Dr. Sridevi Donepudi, Stormont Vail Health’s Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Quality Officer said taking a shot at the COVID-19 vaccine outweighs the risk of getting the virus.

“While the risk of adverse reactions are very, very low for the millions of those who have been vaccinated your chances of actually getting COVID being hospitalized from getting COVID or dying from COVID are much much higher than the risk for adverse reactions that have even been definitively linked back to the vaccines.”

Health officials also believe a vaccine is a shot of getting back to normal.

“We’re going to say continue to offer up your arm let’s get the vaccine continue to go will be available to give that vaccine,” Burks said.

“Let’s reclaim the summer it’s important for all of us we we want to get past this pandemic and the vaccine is one way that we’re gonna do that.”

Those who have received Johnson and Johnson from the VA of Eastern Kansas and have questions about symptoms they may be experiencing can call 1-800-574-8387 ext.. 54453.

Moderna will now be offered at a clinic the VA is hosting Thursday in Junction City.

