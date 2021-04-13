Advertisement

Three-vehicle collision in Jackson Co. sends two to hospital

Jackson Co. authorities said this 1999 Mercury Villager was one of three vehicles involved in a crash Monday that sent two people to the hospital.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision in western Jackson County Monday evening.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. east of B. Road on K-16 Highway in rural Havensville.

Sheriff Tim Morse said a minivan was heading east on K-16 when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Dodge pickup.

They identified Jacob Smith, 38, of Cassvile, Missouri as the driver of the minivan. He was flown to a Topeka hospital with critical injuries.

The pickup’s driver, James Moore, 74, of Effingham was also taken to a Topeka hospital with what authorities are calling “debilitating injuries.”

Three other people inside the pickup refused treatment.

Authorities said a third vehicle was also involved in the collision. The driver and his passenger were not injured.

