Spring sparks allergy symptoms, mirroring those of COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the pandemic continues, normal allergy symptoms have people fearing the worst.

Spring is in full bloom, which can spark allergy flare-ups and many of the symptoms can mirror those of COVID.

“As the weather warms up, the trees start blooming and the spring is going to be beautiful like always, but so comes the pollen so people with allergies will, of course, suffer,” Dr. Bilal Khan MD, Allergy/Immunology at Stormont Vail.

Stormont Vail’s Dr. Bilal Khan says allergies can look very similar to COVID-19 symptoms.

“If there are symptoms like a mild sneeze, a little runny nose, but nothing else then that’s ok you can stay home,” Dr. Khan explained. “They’re very much overlapping and honestly it’s even hard for us to figure it out sometimes.”

Allergies can cause itchy eyes, stuffy nose, and sneezing. COVID-19 symptoms may be similar, but Dr. Khan says look out for losing your sense of taste and smell.

“There are other important symptoms, like loss of sense and smell and taste, that is probably COVID,” Dr. Khan said. “Then there’s fever and chills and aches, that really doesn’t happen with allergies, so those are some of the clues.”

“That should be a clue that you should at least call your doctors office and talk to them and clarify,” Dr. Khan added.

“We look at the record, we discuss the symptoms, and we are able to provide them with the guidance, and say ‘yes you are somebody who should go and get the COVID test done,” Dr. Khan explained. “Or, no you’re okay, or let’s give it a couple of days and see if things improve and ease out or not. But it’s always nice to add on side of caution.”

Dr. Khan says if it is allergies, you don’t have to suffer, “taking medicine even over-the-counter medicine will manage some of your symptoms, but if you truly have allergies we can identify them.”

“So we can tell you okay with these are the things that bother you and to try to avoid them and more importantly allergy shots will actually help you cure them,” he added.

Dr. Khan says to contact your local physician if you think you are experiencing more symptoms than allergies.

