Advertisement

Spring sparks allergy symptoms, mirroring those of COVID

But, a local doctor says there’s a difference
By Danielle Martin
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the pandemic continues, normal allergy symptoms have people fearing the worst.

Spring is in full bloom, which can spark allergy flare-ups and many of the symptoms can mirror those of COVID.

“As the weather warms up, the trees start blooming and the spring is going to be beautiful like always, but so comes the pollen so people with allergies will, of course, suffer,” Dr. Bilal Khan MD, Allergy/Immunology at Stormont Vail.

Stormont Vail’s Dr. Bilal Khan says allergies can look very similar to COVID-19 symptoms.

“If there are symptoms like a mild sneeze, a little runny nose, but nothing else then that’s ok you can stay home,” Dr. Khan explained. “They’re very much overlapping and honestly it’s even hard for us to figure it out sometimes.”

Allergies can cause itchy eyes, stuffy nose, and sneezing. COVID-19 symptoms may be similar, but Dr. Khan says look out for losing your sense of taste and smell.

“There are other important symptoms, like loss of sense and smell and taste, that is probably COVID,” Dr. Khan said. “Then there’s fever and chills and aches, that really doesn’t happen with allergies, so those are some of the clues.”

“That should be a clue that you should at least call your doctors office and talk to them and clarify,” Dr. Khan added.

“We look at the record, we discuss the symptoms, and we are able to provide them with the guidance, and say ‘yes you are somebody who should go and get the COVID test done,” Dr. Khan explained. “Or, no you’re okay, or let’s give it a couple of days and see if things improve and ease out or not. But it’s always nice to add on side of caution.”

Dr. Khan says if it is allergies, you don’t have to suffer, “taking medicine even over-the-counter medicine will manage some of your symptoms, but if you truly have allergies we can identify them.”

“So we can tell you okay with these are the things that bother you and to try to avoid them and more importantly allergy shots will actually help you cure them,” he added.

Dr. Khan says to contact your local physician if you think you are experiencing more symptoms than allergies.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka, police said.
Police identify victim in early-morning crash in downtown Topeka
Firefirghters respond to blaze at south Topeka apartment complex
Firefighters rescue person from balcony in south Topeka apartment blaze
Jeanie Evans
Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine
Kim L. Salzman, 64, and Christopher L. Winters, 53, both of Melvern, were arrested Saturday...
Pair arrested Saturday after search warrant served in Osage County
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Britt Reid charged by prosecutors in case that seriously injured young girl

Latest News

How this 17th annual event continues helping the Center for Safety and Empowerment
The famed Concealed Revealed Art Auction is online and in person this weekend
Kansas has joined the national move to halt the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine...
Topeka COVID-19 vaccine providers respond to Johnson and Johnson halt
Kansas has joined the national move to halt the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine...
Topeka COVID-19 vaccine providers respond to Johnson and Johnson halt
Apartment fire at Crown Point has resident finding their property in dumpster. (April 12, 2021)
Apartment fire at Crown Point ends with tenant finding his property in dumpster
Apartment Fire Resident Finds property in dumpster
Apartment Fire Resident Finds property in dumpster