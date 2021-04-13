Shawnee, Douglas Co. halt J&J vaccine distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee and Douglas counties have halted their distribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Shawnee County Health Department says following guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, it has requested all of its vaccinating partners to pause administration of the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine in the community and place all currently supply into storage.

According to the County, as of Tuesday, it has had no confirmed severe adverse reactions to the vaccine. It said the J&J vaccine has made up about 1% of the total vaccine doses administered in the county.

SCHD said all currently scheduled mobile clinics will continue as scheduled and its vaccine operations are preparing to be able to transition to the Moderna vaccine. It said it will communicate with those that are affected by the change.

According to the Department, the CDC and FDA recommend that those who have received the J&J dose in the last three weeks monitor symptoms like a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. It said if those symptoms are identified, the resident should immediately notify their healthcare provider. It said adverse reactions can be reported at 785-251-4949.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said it will also be pausing its administration of the J&J vaccine. It said to date, there have been six reports out of the seven million doses administered of adverse effects of the vaccine. It said roughly 1,300 doses have been administered to Douglas Co. residents.

“All of our clinics at the fairgrounds the next two weeks will administer Pfizer doses, as we have primarily at these events since late January. This will not affect vaccine availability there,” said Director of Informatics Sonia Jordan. “We have no planned Johnson & Johnson clinics at this time, so we are at a good place for pausing and waiting for additional guidance that CDC, FDA and KDHE can provide on this. As it is important to administer the vaccines right now, it is critical to ensure those vaccines are safe.”

