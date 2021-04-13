Shawnee County dispatchers honored this week for their service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When you see a police car, fire truck or ambulance going to an emergency in Topeka and Shawnee County, a seldom-seen person is usually behind those calls.

That person is a dispatcher who works out of the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center.

Dispatchers are being honored this week across Kansas and around the nation as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Though they aren’t at the scene of the incidents, the dispatchers nonetheless are vital to the responses. In March, the state of Kansas officially recognized them as “emergency responders.”

Dispatchers “orchestrate” the responders who go to the scene, said Melanie Bergers, director of the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center. The dispatchers handle all 911 calls in Topeka and Shawnee County.

Several special events have been taking place this week for dispatchers at the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center, which is located at the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave.

Among the festivities was a barbecue lunch and dinner served up Monday by Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill, Undersheriff Shane Hoobler and Maj. Danny Lotridge.

Though they respond to calls for a variety of agencies, local dispatchers are under the jurisdiction of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

