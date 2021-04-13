Senate GOP “wont’ back down” for “fairness in women’s sports”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Republicans are responding in full force to what they call threats from the NCAA. It’s in response to the passing of Senate Bill 55, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in the Senate.

Senator Ty Masterson’s office issued a news release Tuesday evening that read in part: “Republicans in the Kansas Senate will not cower in the face of such intimidation and inflammatory rhetoric. We will not back down in defense of fairness in women’s sports. We will not sell out decades of progress by women for a few days of a basketball tournament. We will continue to engage in this debate with scientific facts, civility, and respect.”

Monday the NCAA’s board of governors issued a statement in full support of transgender athletes writing that the organization “firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports” and is “grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition.”

The Kansas legislature, on Friday, passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act banning transgender athletes from playing on women’s teams from kindergarten to college. Supporters of the Kansas bill said it protects girls and women in sports. Opponents said it could have a negative impact on children and possibly the economy, in particular future NCAA tournaments in the state.

Tuesday’s news release was a joint statement from Senate President Masterson and Senator Renee Erickson.

“A strong majority of the Senate demonstrated it is deeply concerned with protecting fairness in women’s sports with the passage of SB 55 last week on a vote of 26-11. The legislation sets well-established physiological guidelines to maintain a level playing field for women that they have fought so long to achieve.”

The senators go on to indicate that they are not concerned about the possibility of the NCAA keeping their big games from being played in Kansas.

The bill will soon be sent to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk.

