Sen. Marshall supports Ohio lawsuit against American Jobs Plan

GOP U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Roger Marshall joined fellow senators and the American Center for Law and Justice in opposing the American Jobs Act.

He signed onto an Amicus Brief in support of an Ohio lawsuit filed against the legislation. The suit claims the American Jobs Act unlawfully restricts a state’s ability to reduce taxes.

Marshall concurs, calling the Act a “blatant power grab.”

“The federal government should not be in the business of telling states how to set their own fiscal policy in exchange for federal assistance,” Sen. Marshall said. “This piece of legislation provides the Biden Administration with unharnessed power when it comes to states’ tax policy, and provides uncertainty as states work to recover from the pandemic. It’s a clear example of federal overreach, and I’m proud to stand with my colleagues to defend the American people from yet another one of the Democrat’s blatant power grabs.”

