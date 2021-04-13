Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. switches to Moderna after U.S. pauses J&J vaccine distribution

(Source: Morgan Newell/WBTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County will hand out the Moderna vaccine to those that had previously been scheduled to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Wednesday.

Pottawatomie County says the Health Department was notified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that a pause for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is in place. It said staff will contact those that had appointments scheduled for Wednesday, April 14, to offer the Moderna vaccine or to reschedule.

According to the County, more guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice is forthcoming. It said at this time, it will decide if upcoming clinics that were scheduled to receive the J&J vaccines can continue, like the one at the Tulip Festival, after the follow-up.

The County said if a resident has received the J&J vaccine in the last three weeks, it is recommended to be aware of any severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. It sid if any of these symptoms occur, the resident should immediately contact their healthcare provider. It said healthcare providers have been asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System for Immunizations.

As of April 13, Pottawatomie Co. said no resident has reported a reaction to it after receiving the vaccine.

For questions or concerns, call 785-457-3719.

