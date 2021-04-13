Advertisement

Police arrest 2 men in shooting of 2 others that killed 1

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Police in south-central Kansas have arrested two men in connection to the shooting of two other men in Hutchinson that left one dead.

Officers arrested Sandral Wade, 64, and Robert Lagrange, 71, both of Hutchinson, on Monday, television station KAKE reported. Police said both men have been charged in a warrant with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Wade and Lagrange are suspected in the shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, detectives said. The shooting killed a 46-year-old man, and a 42-year-old man was hospitalized, but in stable condition, police said.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

