Marcus Clark makes bid for City Council District 5

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Marcus Clark will run for City Council District 5.

Marcus Clark says after officially filing with the Shawnee Co. Elections Office on Monday, April 12, he will formally announce his candidacy for City Council District 5 on Friday at 8 a.m. at the Echo Ridge Community Center.

Clark said he has served as a pastor in the Topeka community for almost 10 years and now wants to continue to serve residents with a seat on the City Council to focus on housing and neighborhood improvements.

Clark said with the support of his family and community, he hopes to help build upon the momentum in Topeka.

