Man faces arraignment in double-murder in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man charged in an October double-homicide in Manhattan will be arraigned later this month in Riley County District Court, according to KMAN Radio.

The arraignment is set for 10:30 a.m. April 26 for Montrell Vassar, of Manhattan, after the case was continued Monday morning, KMAN said.

Vassar is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Skylar Havens, 19, and Javon Gray, 23.

Both Havens and Gray were killed Oct. 9 at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Allison Avenue, on the southeast side of Manhattan.

According to KMAN, an amended complaint filed on March 24 alleges Vassar, who was 19 at the time of the slayings, acted with intent and premeditation in the killings of Havens and Gray, as well as an alternative charge of possession of stolen property.

Deputy Riley County Attorney Trinity Muth said in an October court appearance that an autopsy revealed both victims were shot in the back, KMAN said.

