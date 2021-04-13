Advertisement

KU’s Bryce Thompson enters transfer portal

Kansas guard Bryce Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Kansas guard Bryce Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Athletics confirmed that freshmen guard Bryce Thompson will transfer away from the program.

Thompson was a five-star prospect and a McDonalds All-American.

He struggled to see playing time during his lone season with the Jayhawks due to injuries and inconsistent play. He missed 10 games due to injury during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

“After talking to his family, Bryce let us that he was going to enter the transfer portal,” Bill Self said. “I know Bryce had a tough freshman season with injuries but I enjoyed coaching him this year through the ups and downs. We wish nothing but the best for the entire Thompson family moving forward.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka, police said.
Police identify victim in early-morning crash in downtown Topeka
Firefirghters respond to blaze at south Topeka apartment complex
Firefighters rescue person from balcony in south Topeka apartment blaze
Kim L. Salzman, 64, and Christopher L. Winters, 53, both of Melvern, were arrested Saturday...
Pair arrested Saturday after search warrant served in Osage County
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Britt Reid charged by prosecutors in case that seriously injured young girl
Jeanie Evans
Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

NCAA
NCAA issues statement on transgender athletes, future tournaments
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Britt Reid charged by prosecutors in case that seriously injured young girl
Former K-State Defense Back Denzel Goolsby and WIBW Sports Director Marleah Campbell are...
For Kids Sake
Former Emporia State softball play Jacie Stephens passed away after giving birth to her child....
Emporia State mourns the loss of Jacie Cochran