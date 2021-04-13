KU’s Bryce Thompson enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Athletics confirmed that freshmen guard Bryce Thompson will transfer away from the program.

Thompson was a five-star prospect and a McDonalds All-American.

He struggled to see playing time during his lone season with the Jayhawks due to injuries and inconsistent play. He missed 10 games due to injury during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

“After talking to his family, Bryce let us that he was going to enter the transfer portal,” Bill Self said. “I know Bryce had a tough freshman season with injuries but I enjoyed coaching him this year through the ups and downs. We wish nothing but the best for the entire Thompson family moving forward.”

