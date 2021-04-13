KSDE honors districts with Kansans Can Star recognition program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Education has honored school districts with the Kansans Can Star recognition program.

The Kansas Department of Education says various school districts have excelled in outcomes it established around the vision for Kansas education and were recognized during its Tuesday meeting.

According to the KSDE, the vision for education in the state, which leads the world in the success of each student, was announced in 2015 by the State Board of Education. It said the announcement was followed by a new accreditation model, Kansas Education Systems Accreditation, which accredits at the system level to create change among school buildings in the district.

The KSDE said the Kansans Can Star recognition program is meant to support the KESA process by giving a level of recognition that helps districts identify where they want to focus their efforts to improve.

According to the Department, the program recognizes district success in outcome measures Kansans said they value. It said the outcomes categorized as either quantitative or qualitative measures serve as a roadmap to help the state reach its educational vision.

The KSDE said districts had to apply for recognition in the qualitative measures area. It said applications were due on Dec. 31, 2020. It said district recognition in the quantitative measures area is automatically calculated based on collected district data. It said the latter requires no application.

According to the KSDE, districts can get their gold, silver, bronze or copper stars in the following qualitative measures:

Social-emotional growth.

Kindergarten readiness.

Individual Plan of Study.

Civic engagement.

The KSDE said districts can get gold, silver, bronze or copper stars in the following quantitative measures:

Academically prepared for postsecondary.

High school graduation.

Postsecondary success.

The KSDE said there were also 54 districts that achieved the Commissioner’s Award, 34 received the Commissioner’s Award with Honors and four received the Commissioner’s Award, which is the highest distinction.

For more information, click HERE.

