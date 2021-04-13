Kansas one of worst states for children’s health care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas ranks 38th in the nation for children’s health care.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study of all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to measure indicators for the best and worst states for children’s health care. It said it looked at things such as cost, quality and access to children’s health care.

According to the study, Best States for Child Health, Kansas ranks 38. It said the state came in at No. 40 for kids’ health and access to care, 36 for kids’ nutrition, physical activity and obesity and 31 for kids’ oral health. It said the scores translated to an overall score of 43.54.

The study shows that Kansas is also ranked in the top six lowest percentage of children with good healthcare, tying with Tennessee. It said the state tied for the third-lowest percentage of obese children with Montana. It said it also ranked among the top six states with the lowest percentage of children with good teeth, again tying with Tennessee.

To see where other states fall or read the full study, click HERE.

