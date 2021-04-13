Kansas Football sets kick off time for Spring Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jayhawks fans looking get their first glance at the new look Kansas Football team will get their fix at the beginning of May.

KU set the kick off time for their Spring Game. It’ll take place May 1st at 6:00 p.m. inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas fans will be allowed to attend the event in person. However, there will be some changes to keep fans safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some important details to keep in mind if you’re considering attending.

Free admission

No tickets needed

First-come, first-serve seating

Socially distanced seating in small pods, using only the chairbacks in the stadium in Sections 1-8

Limited cashless concessions

Parking lots and gates to the stadium opening at 5 p.m.

No tailgating permitted

