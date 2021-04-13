Advertisement

Kansas Football sets kick off time for Spring Game

The Kansas Jayhawks faced off against Coastal Carolina without fans at Memorial Stadium on September 13, 2020.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jayhawks fans looking get their first glance at the new look Kansas Football team will get their fix at the beginning of May.

KU set the kick off time for their Spring Game. It’ll take place May 1st at 6:00 p.m. inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas fans will be allowed to attend the event in person. However, there will be some changes to keep fans safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some important details to keep in mind if you’re considering attending.

  • Free admission
  • No tickets needed
  • First-come, first-serve seating
  • Socially distanced seating in small pods, using only the chairbacks in the stadium in Sections 1-8
  • Limited cashless concessions
  • Parking lots and gates to the stadium opening at 5 p.m.
  • No tailgating permitted

