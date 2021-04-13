Advertisement

K-State’s Christianna Carr to transfer

Kansas State guard Christianna Carr shoots against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball...
Kansas State guard Christianna Carr shoots against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State junior guard Christianna Carr announced on Twitter that she will enter the transfer portal.

Carr was the second leading scorer on the Wildcats squad that finished the year 9-18. She averaged 15.2 points per game. She was also tied for the most made three’s on the team with 55.

The Manhattan, Kansas native hauled in the second most boards with 4.9 rebounds per game.

“Playing for my dad has always been something I hold close to my heart and I am beyond thankful that Kansas State has given me the opportunity to do just that,” Christianna Carr said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I’m beyond blessed to be in the position that I am in and with that being said, after much though and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

