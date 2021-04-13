Advertisement

Inmate battling terminal cancer freed from Kansas prison

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Kan. (AP) — A 47-year-old man with terminal cancer was freed from a Kansas prison after officials agreed his medical condition is so severe he is not a danger to public safety.

Christopher McIntyre, who was serving time for aggravated burglary, was released Monday from the Lansing Correctional Facility in Leavenworth County into the care of relatives, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas.

“We have prayed for this day since he was sentenced and we sent up more prayers after learning how sick he was,” McIntyre’s sister, Alesia, said in a statement. She said her family was grateful to the Department of Corrections for “this measure of mercy.”

The Kansas City Star reported McIntyre is among 105 clients for which the ACLU requested clemency from Gov. Laura Kelly. The Kansas Department of Corrections granted his application under a process that allows early release for inmates who have grave health conditions.

ACLU attorneys have sought such releases for 18 clients, but McIntyre is the only one to have been freed under that process.

McIntyre was originally scheduled to be released in 2024. His attorneys have said he could die before then. McIntyre said in his clemency application that he has cancer masses in numerous parts of his body.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka, police said.
Police identify victim in early-morning crash in downtown Topeka
Firefirghters respond to blaze at south Topeka apartment complex
Firefighters rescue person from balcony in south Topeka apartment blaze
Kim L. Salzman, 64, and Christopher L. Winters, 53, both of Melvern, were arrested Saturday...
Pair arrested Saturday after search warrant served in Osage County
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Britt Reid charged by prosecutors in case that seriously injured young girl
Jeanie Evans
Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

KSDE honors districts with Kansans Can Star recognition program
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports
Rep. Mann works to ensure shelter for homeless veterans
LDCPH to offer new health order to county commissioners