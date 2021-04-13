Hiawatha school board votes to end mask mandate

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Masks will no longer be required but will be “highly recommended” after action taken Monday evening by the Hiawatha school board.

The vote, which came after lengthy discussion, passed 4-3 at a meeting of the Hiawatha Unified School District 415 board of education, according to KNZA Radio.

The measure is to take effect at the end of the school day this Friday, April 16.

Board members voting in favor of the measure noted COVID-19 cases are low in Brown County and they believed health risk in district schools also was low.

Those in favor of maintaining the mask mandate expressed concerns about avoiding further quarantines as the end of the school year approaches, KNZA said. They also said they were in favor of keeping the mandate to help ensure spring sports and graduation would not be affected by the coronavirus.

KNZA said the vote followed presentations from Brown County Health Officer Robin Downard and school nurse Whitney McCauley.

Brown County was reporting only two active COVID-19 cases with no hospitalizations as of Monday, Downard said.

The last case in the school district was two weeks ago when a staff member tested positive, McCauley said. It has been “some time” since a student has tested positive, she said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.